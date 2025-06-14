Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) conducted a large-scale rally on Saturday from TVS Tollgate to Cantonment in Trichy, emphasising the importance of safeguarding secularism in the country, VCK said in a press release.

The rally was led by VCK Chief and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan, who addressed the gathering and reiterated the party's commitment to protect democratic values and social justice.

Thousands of VCK cadres from various districts across Tamil Nadu actively participated, raising slogans in support of equality, fraternity, and religious harmony.

A heavy police presence was there throughout the route to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Earlier last month, Thol Thirumavalavan welcomed the central government's announcement that a caste enumeration exercise would be done along with the national census.

Talking about the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, he expressed confidence in expanding VCK's base while reaffirming the alliance with the DMK.

"Definitely each and every election we are negotiating getting more seats and areas, in 2026 elections also we will try to increase our contesting constituencies. We are with DMK-head alliance, we will negotiate smoothly and settle it amicably," the VCK chief said.

On Actor Vijay, who has his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thirumavalavan said that the DMK alliance will not be affected.

"Actor Vijay started a political party, he has not yet decided that he will go alone or form an alliance, but being a popular cine actor, he will make an impact, but it will not affect DMK headed alliance, we will definitely win the elections in the 2026 elections," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are set to happen in 2026. (ANI)

