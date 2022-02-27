Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): A woman from Tamil Nadu, whose son is stranded in Ukraine amid Russian military operations there, fell at the feet of the Trichy District Collector on Sunday and begged for the safe and immediate return of her son.

Jayalakshmi, who hails from Manapparai, fell at the feet of District Collector Sivarasu, who had come to attend a polio vaccination program at a primary health centre in the Big Peppermill area of Trichy.

The woman requested that her son be rescued at the earliest from Ukraine amid the tense situation.

She claimed that her son Rajesh, who is a sixth-year student at a medical college in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, is without water and food.

Speaking to media persons, Jayalakshmi said that Rajesh is staying in the cellar with about 500 students as the military operations are intensifying in the area.

Following the incident, the District Collector sympathized with the woman and said that immediate action would be taken to bring her son back.

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students reached Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has also taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga, informed Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.

He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday. (ANI)

