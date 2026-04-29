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Agency News Agency News India News | Taste of Democracy: Howrah's Sweetmaker Turns Election Fever into Culinary Art Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In Howrah, a local confectioner has unveiled a vibrant collection of "election-themed" sweets, turning the state's fierce political rivalry into a celebration of its famous culinary heritage.

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): As West Bengal braces for the high-stakes second phase of its assembly elections on Wednesday, the political battle has moved from the rallies to the dessert platters.

In Howrah, a local confectioner has unveiled a vibrant collection of "election-themed" sweets, turning the state's fierce political rivalry into a celebration of its famous culinary heritage.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: All Arrangements in Place for Phase 2 Polls; Trinamool Congress, BJP Locked in Intense Battle.

At a renowned sweet shop in the heart of Howrah, the display cases are no longer filled with just traditional Rosogollas and Sandesh. Instead, they feature meticulously crafted sweets shaped like party symbols.

Elaborate Sandesh moulds featuring the grass and flowers of the TMC, the lotus of the BJP, the open hand symbol of Congress and the hammer and sickle of the Left.

Also Read | Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2026: BJP Announces 5 Nominees for Biennial Polls.

The shop has colour-coordinated its offerings, using saffron, green, and red natural extracts to represent the various contesting factions.

While the political climate in the state remains intense, the atmosphere inside the shop is one of camaraderie. People were seen buying sweets.

West Bengal's election cycle has been marked by high voter turnout and spirited campaigning. As the second phase commences on April 29, security has been tightened across polling stations.

However, in the narrow lanes of Howrah, these sweets serve as a reminder of the "Mishti" (sweet) culture that binds the state together, even amidst a polarised electorate.

All eyes and many hungry appetites now turn toward May 4, when the official counting will determine which party gets to celebrate with a real victory feast. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)