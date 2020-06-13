Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | TDP Leader G Veeranjaneyulu Holds Protest Against K Atchennaidu's Arrest

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 08:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | TDP Leader G Veeranjaneyulu Holds Protest Against K Atchennaidu's Arrest

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA G Veeranjaneyulu on Saturday held a protest against the arrest of fellow party leader K Atchennaidu at his camp office here in Bhimadole.

The protestors raised slogans against the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in the state. They were also heard saying 'we stay stand with Atchennaidu'.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 56,740 With 1,383 New Cases and 69 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

Veeranjaneyulu condemned the arrest of the K Atchennaidu, Ch Prabhakar and JC Prabhakar Reddy and warned Jagan Reddy to "stop trying to destroy TDP".

"Our party workers, leaders and cadre would not lose confidence. We will fight against the YSRCP government atrocities," he said.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

On Friday, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Atchennaidu over alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance, while JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested for allegedly cheating the transport department by registering BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement