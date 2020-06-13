India News | TDP Leader G Veeranjaneyulu Holds Protest Against K Atchennaidu's Arrest

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA G Veeranjaneyulu on Saturday held a protest against the arrest of fellow party leader K Atchennaidu at his camp office here in Bhimadole.

The protestors raised slogans against the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in the state. They were also heard saying 'we stay stand with Atchennaidu'.

Veeranjaneyulu condemned the arrest of the K Atchennaidu, Ch Prabhakar and JC Prabhakar Reddy and warned Jagan Reddy to "stop trying to destroy TDP".

"Our party workers, leaders and cadre would not lose confidence. We will fight against the YSRCP government atrocities," he said.

On Friday, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Atchennaidu over alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance, while JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested for allegedly cheating the transport department by registering BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents on Saturday. (ANI)

