Gorakhpur, Nov 2 (PTI) The body of a school teacher was found on the side of a road near Padri Tiwari village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Balak Chauhan (28), who was a resident of Padri Vanmali village in the district, they said.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Flight to Wuhan: 19 Indians Test COVID-19 Positive After Landing in Chinese City, Future Flights May Get Affected.

Police said that a passerby informed them about the body, which was found on the side of the Salempur-Bhatni road.

Chauhan was a teacher at a private school and on Sunday, after having dinner with his father, he left his house following a phone call. He had taken the motorcycle of one of his relatives, as per reports.

Also Read | Patanjali Sold 25 Lakh Coronil Kits in Past 4 Months, Mops Up Rs 250 Crore Revenue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Two bullet casings, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were seized from the spot where the body was found, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripati Mishra said that police are trying to trace the caller.

The matter is under investigation, he said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Chauhan's younger brother is studying in Allahabad and his mother passed away a few years ago, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)