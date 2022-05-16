Sultanpur (UP) May 16 (PTI) A teenage boy and his minor sister were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a bus on the Lucknow-Ballia national highway here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, Rajeev Kumar, a teacher, was going to his native village in Azamgarh with his son Divyansh (14) and daughter Deepika (12) on a scooty.

On their way, the scooty was hit by the bus, police said.

Divyansh and Deepika, who were seriously injured, were brought to a local community health centre where doctors declared the boy brought dead, while his sister succumbed to injuries on way to the district hospital, police said.

The father also sustained injuries, they said.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The bus driver escaped from the spot after the accident, they said, adding that a case has been lodged.

