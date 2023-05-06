Pilibhit (UP), May 6 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Sehramau area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The accused were caught by villagers, who handed them over to the police, they added.

The 16-year-old girl had gone to cut grass in a field on Friday when one Pappu and Umesh allegedly raped her.

The accused also threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

However, the pair was caught by the villagers when they tried to flee and handed over to the police.

An investigation has begun following the registration of an FIR against Pappu and Umesh under sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Sehramau police station SHO KK Sharma told reporters.

