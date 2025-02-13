Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): 19 people belonging to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) outfit surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Telangana Police confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, B Rohit Raju, there are some high-ranking Maoist 'officials' of the local area, with one person carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and two others having a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

"19 cadres of banned CPI Maoist have surrendered before Badraoam District Police and CRPF officials in Bhadradri Kothagudem. In this 19 Naxal cadre, there is one of DVCM (Divisional Committee members) rank, there is 8 lakh reward on him; also, two ACM (Area Committee Members), carrying 4 lakh reward each," SP B Rohit Raju told ANI.

According to the official, the sixteen other surrendered members belong to the Village Committee and RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee).

Also Read | President's Rule Imposed in Manipur 5 Days After N Biren Singh's Resignation As CM Following BJP Top Brass' Directions.

The SP further mentioned that earlier in January this year, they had organised an interaction with former CPI (Maoist) members and their families, due to which others were also more comfortable in surrendering to the authorities.

"Telangana government and Telangana Police are giving utmost priority to surrender and rehabilitation policy. In this context, in January 2025, we had conducted an interaction session with the cadres' families and the surrendered families, named Amia Sammelan, in which 22 surrendered cadres interacted with police officials. We have distributed checks to them and also given some financial assistance. Inspired by them, these 19 people came forward to surrender before the Police," the SP added.

SP Raju urged any other persons of Maoist ideology to give it up and lead a peaceful life in society.

"Lead a peaceful life with your family members because at present, naxalism is losing its ground, and also, there is no space for its ideology. So I request all of you to come forward and surrender before local police," he said.

Earlier on January 20 in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, as many as 29 naxals of the Kutul area Committee in Chhattisgarh surrendered before Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar, officials said. As per the officials, 22 men and seven women were among the surrendered Naxals.

Narayanpur SP, Prabhat Kumar, said that the administration is conducting a movement against Naxalism, and further stated that a social change can be witnessed as an impact of this development work.

Prabhat Kumar told ANI, "We are conducting a movement against Naxalism. Effective operations have been conducted under this and development works have also been done. In the Kutul area, we are witnessing a social change as an impact of this development work. People who were involved in naxal activities are surrendering. 29 people who were actively involved in naxal activities have surrendered today. They are affected by the development work." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)