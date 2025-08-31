Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 (ANI): On the second day of its sixth session, the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Sunday considered the report of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy tabled the report and later slated for a short discussion in the House.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Sunday took up the report of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry into the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project during the second day of its sixth session. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy tabled the report, which was later scheduled for a short discussion in the House.

Apart from the Kaleshwaram issue, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers laid several ordinances, reports and audit documents before the Assembly. The Chief Minister presented the Telangana Private Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and the audit reports of Samagra Shiksha Telangana for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Anasuya Seethakka tabled the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presented the 8th Annual Report of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited for 2021-22.

Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu tabled eight annual reports of Nizam Sugars Limited for 2015-16 to 2022-23 along with reasons for delay, as well as four annual reports of the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Limited for 2017-18 to 2020-21. Environment Minister Konda Surekha laid the 9th Annual Report of the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited for 2023-24.

The House also passed condolence motions mourning the demise of former MLAs Bandari Raji Reddy (Uppal) and Banoth Madan Lal (Wyra-ST).

In legislative business, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025. Panchayat Raj Minister Anasuya Seethakka moved the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025, while Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha introduced the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Repeal) Bill, 2025. (ANI)

