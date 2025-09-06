Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): The famous Balapur Ganesh immersion procession, known as Sobha Yatra, on Saturday began with traditional bhajans in Balapur village of Rangareddy district.

The Balapur Ganesh is renowned for its Lord Ganesh laddu auction, where last year, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kolan Shankar Reddy purchased the laddu for Rs 30.01 lakh.

The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Khairatabad 69-feet Lord Ganesh idol also begins in Hyderabad.

A day earlier, Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao offered prayers to the Khairatabad 69-feet Ganesh idol on the occasion of Vinayaka Navaratri.

Speaking to ANI, the state BJP President said, "Today I visited the Ganesh idol at Khairatabad. I felt thrilled looking at the tallest Ganesh idol. Every year, they maintain the same height and perform pujas with the same devotion."

Meanwhile, the Telangana government provided every facility, including a free power supply, to ensure the Ganesh festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

According to a press release, CM Revanth Reddy stated that no state in the country provides a free power supply to Ganesh Pandals, except for Telangana State.

Appealing to devotees to celebrate Ganesh Idol immersion with devotion and utmost care, the Chief Minister said that the government identified the challenges during festivities and resolved them with the coordination of all departments.

The CM congratulated the Festival Committee of Khairatabad Ganesh Idol for organising the festivities with grandeur for the last 71 years. "Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony by respecting all faiths," the Chief Minister said, asserting that adequate arrangements were already made at Tank Bund for Ganesh Idol immersion.

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy wrote, "Visited the nationally renowned Khairatabad Maha Ganapati... and performed special prayers. On the occasion of the Khairatabad Ganapati festival completing 71 years, I congratulate the organisers. It is commendable that the Ganesh festival is organised in such a way that Khairatabad Ganapati is discussed as the epitome of Ganesh celebrations in the country."

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

