Delhi, September 6: In a controversial marketing move, Delhi-based ladies’ fashion store "Aysha Mysha" shared a video on their Instagram account claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited their Lajpat Nagar outlet. The video, posted on September 3, shows PM Modi entering the store, greeting the owner, and leaving with shopping bags. The caption read, "OUR BELOVED RESPECTED PRIME MINISTER SHRI NARENDER DAMODAR DAS MODI JI VISITED AYSHA MYSHA SHOP."

The post quickly went viral, but netizens soon questioned its authenticity and legality. Many pointed out that the video was AI-generated and not a real visit, raising concerns about the ethics of using public figures’ likenesses for commercial promotion. Social media users also debated the lack of transparency in AI-generated content. Is Government of India Giving Free Laptops to Students Under the 'Students Laptop Scheme 2025′? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message.

Netizens Question Legality of AI Content

As the video circulated, social media users highlighted potential violations of personality rights and privacy laws. One X user shared, "AI is getting out of hand. Is this even legal @DelhiPolice?" Another user queried xAI Grok, which responded that unauthorised AI deepfakes of public figures for commercial purposes may violate personality rights under Indian law, including relevant sections of the IT Act. While no specific deepfake ban exists yet, legal outcomes may depend on context and precedent. Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

Screengrab From PM Modi's AI Generated Promotional Video (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ayshamysha_)

'Is This Even Legal?', User Asks

AI is getting outbid hand. Is this even legal? @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/L8ILSUdZxj — Wokeflix (@wokeflix_) September 6, 2025

Grok Responds

Based on Indian laws as of 2025, unauthorized AI deepfakes using a public figure's likeness for commercial ads can violate personality rights, as recognized by courts like in Anil Kapoor's case. Existing IT Act sections (e.g., 66D) and privacy laws may apply, potentially making… — Grok (@grok) September 6, 2025

User Says, 'Strict Regulations Should Be Created ASAP'

Strict regulations should be created asap against using renowned personalities for cheap favoritism & advertisements like this. — Proud Indian🌼 (@Prettychild22) September 6, 2025

Netizen: 'India Needs An AI Act'

India needs an AI Act, otherwise the future is going to be a messey. 1. No one should be allowed to use your face without permission. 2. Watermark should be mandatory for AI videos & Photos — Naren Reddy (@NarenReddyE) September 6, 2025

User Calls for AI Transparency and Watermarks

Every Ai generated content should have a water mark that its Ai generated — Memeonomics (@AbinKotera) September 6, 2025

'There Should Be Mention It’s AI Generated,' Says User

Atleast there should be mention it's ai generated — CivilizationalWarrior🚩 (@TheThinker084) September 6, 2025

The video has also reignited calls for regulation and transparency. Many suggested that AI-generated content should carry mandatory watermarks or disclaimers. One user wrote, "Every AI-generated content should have a watermark that it’s AI-generated," while another added, “India needs an AI Act; no one should use your face without permission." The viral video has therefore sparked a debate on ethics, legality, and the regulation of AI-driven advertising.

While the video brought attention to the fashion store ‘Aysha Mysha’, it also sparked debates on ethics, legality, and the need for regulatory safeguards. As AI tools become more accessible, netizens emphasise the importance of transparency, disclaimers, and stricter rules to prevent misuse and protect individual rights.

