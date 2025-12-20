Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20(ANI) Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao expressed surprise over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent comments regarding the mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, calling it a rare shift for the Congress party.

While acknowledging her statement, Rao said, "It is very surprising that Priyanka Gandhi speaks of the sufferings which Hindus are facing in Bangladesh. The first time that they are coming out with such a statement of the Congress party, they are all actually the supporters of the people who actually attack Hindus. The leaders of the Congress party have consistently attacked the Indian ethos, Hinduism, and Hindutva and also supported those who are against it. At least now they have realised that Hindus are really suffering in Bangladesh. They should now condemn the Pakistani terrorists and other terrorists who are trying to disturb India, and they should not encourage such elements to cause disturbances in the country."

I request Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to oppose the illegal immigrants entering from Bangladesh into our country, and also support the removal of their names from the Indian voters' list, he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested seven people in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, stated in a post on X. The victim, Dipu Chandra Das (27), a garment worker and follower of Sanatan Dharma, was beaten to death on December 18 in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh district.

According to police, the killing was allegedly triggered by accusations of blasphemy. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the country's largest minority organisation, strongly condemned the murder, describing it as a brutal act that threatens communal harmony.

"Yesterday (18 December), around 9:00 pm in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony," the council said in a statement.

"The Council has strongly condemned and protested this heinous incident and has demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and the assurance of exemplary punishment," it added.

The interim government also condemned the lynching in strong terms.

"We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," the government said in a separate statement.

The condemnation came as the interim administration issued its first detailed response to the wider unrest that has followed the killing of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi earlier this month.

In a broader appeal, the government said it "strongly and unequivocally" condemns all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions could derail Bangladesh's democratic transition.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties," the statement said.

"This is a critical moment in our country's history. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace," it added.

Referring to the political roadmap ahead, the government said the upcoming elections and referendum are "not merely political exercises, but a solemn national commitment."

"This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred," the statement said.

"To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice," it said. (ANI)

