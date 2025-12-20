Influencer Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) has received official vindication following the viral spread of an alleged intimate viral MMS video, with Maharashtra Cyber Police confirming the footage to be fake and probably altered using AI technology and Deepfake methods. The popular content creator had initiated legal proceedings, sharing a First Information Report (FIR) and asserting, "Truth Stands. Justice Follows," amidst the online controversy.

Official Confirmation: Payal Gaming MMS is AI-Generated

Maharashtra Cyber Police, the state's nodal agency for cybercrime investigation, officially confirmed that the alleged intimate MMS video circulating online, purportedly featuring Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) in a compromising position, is fabricated and AI-generated. Their investigation concluded that the video was digitally manipulated and is a deepfake, debunking the claims of an authentic leak. This confirmation provides a crucial development in the case, validating the influencer's repeated denials regarding the content's authenticity. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Fake? Payal Dhare Fans Claim Alleged MMS Leak Is AI Deepfake.

Influencer Payal Dhare's (Payal Gaming) Response and Legal Action

Before the official confirmation, Payal Dhare had taken proactive steps to address the malicious content. She publicly shared a copy of her First Information Report (FIR) filed with authorities, signalling her intent to pursue legal recourse against those responsible for creating and disseminating the fake video.

Official Statement of Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) on FIR and Police Statement on Deepfake and Use of AI Technology:

Through her social media platforms, she maintained her innocence and expressed a commitment to seeking justice, using the powerful phrase: "Truth Stands. Justice Follows." Her actions highlight a growing trend among public figures to combat online defamation through legal channels as she states "Today, I met Shri. Yashasvi Yadav (IPS), Addl. Director General of Police and Head of the Maharashtra Cyber Department. I express my sincere gratitude for the prompt action, professionalism, efficiency and seamless support extended by the Maharashtra Cyber Department.

Maharashtra Cyber has officially issued a certificate conclusively establishing that I am NOT the individual in the viral video. Their forensic investigation has confirmed that the content in circulation was created by maliciously morphing my photographs with the deliberate intent to defame and damage my reputation."

Background of the 'Payal Gaming MMS Leak' Incident

The alleged MMS of Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) video began circulating across various social media platforms, including messaging apps, Instagram Reels, YouTube, Telegram, WhatsApp, etc, causing significant distress to the influencer. Such incidents are not uncommon in the digital age, where manipulated content can be quickly created and spread, often targeting public figures.

The rapid dissemination of unverified content poses a significant challenge to individuals' privacy and reputation, leading to calls for stricter online content moderation and user awareness.

Combating Online Misinformation

This incident underscores the critical role of specialised cybercrime units like Maharashtra Cyber in verifying digital content and combating online misinformation. It also serves as a stark reminder for social media users regarding the potential harm of sharing unverified or manipulated content.

Authorities frequently advise the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing, to prevent contributing to the spread of fake news and malicious content, which can have severe legal and personal consequences for victims.

