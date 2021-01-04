Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Telangana recorded 238 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.87 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,551, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 60, followed by Rangareddy and Warangal Urban with 26 and 20 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 3.

The total number of cases stood at 2,87,740 while recoveries were at 2,81,083. As many as 5,106 patients are under treatment and 27,077 samples were tested on sunday.

Cumulatively, over 70 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.88 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.68 per cent, while it was 96.2 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)