Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) lost his life after being hit by a speeding bus in the Hayathnagar area of Rangareddy district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:40 AM near Hanuman Temple in Laxma Reddy Pallem, Rangareddy, while the official was out for a morning walk.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The bus, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (AP-SRTC) Nuizveedu Depot, was travelling from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar when it allegedly hit the official due to rash and negligent driving.

The DSP, TN Nandeshwara Babji, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Singing 'Ye Reshmi Zulfein' for Colleague's Hair in Work Meet Not Sex Harassment.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The Hayathnagar Police Station has taken charge of the probe to determine further details and any possible legal action against the driver. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)