Kolkata, March 22: Local authorities in West Bengal will declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result for March 22, 2025, throughout the day. The game, also known as Kolkata FF, follows a Satta Matka-style lottery format and is played exclusively in Kolkata. Results are announced in eight rounds (Bazi), starting with the first round at 10 AM. Participants eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart, which can be accessed on kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Enthusiasts check these portals to track their bets and winnings.

Played Monday to Sunday, Kolkata FF is a widely popular lottery game where participants predict numbers based on patterns and past results. Unlike traditional lotteries, it requires skill and strategic calculation, making it a unique betting experience. Results are updated every 90 minutes, with the final round (eighth Bazi) at 8:30 PM. Whether you’re a regular participant or just joining in, scroll below to check the result chart for the latest updates and see if luck is on your side today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 22, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Participants must guess the passing record numbers in Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF), a Satta Matka-style lottery game that requires both luck and strategy. Unlike conventional lotteries, Kolkata FF involves eight rounds (Bazis) held daily, starting at 10 AM, with results declared every 90 minutes. The game is legal in West Bengal, one of 13 Indian states where lotteries operate legally, alongside Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Mizoram. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players looking to refine their skills can find YouTube tutorials explaining game strategies and number predictions. However, while Kolkata FF is legal in West Bengal, LatestLY advises participants to exercise caution due to financial risks and potential monetary losses.

