Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday informed that the state government would soon provide KCR nutrition kits to expectant, lactating mothers with an aim to address anaemia and other problems.

Rao inaugurated the PMU (Program Management Unit) at the TSMSIDC in Koti today.

He also gave details of the state government's attempts to strengthen health infrastructure.

Harish Rao said, "We have started the PMU unit for the implementation of equipment management policy. The policy is effective from today. Equipment in government hospitals can be repaired within hours immediately like in private hospitals. Government dispensaries have equipment worth crores. We have allocated 17 crores for the implementation of the AMC policy. The call centre number has been set up also."

EML, AML list of drugs has been increased to 843 from the earlier 720. CM KCR has allocated Rs 500 crores for the purchase of medicines and Rs 100 crores of which are being kept with the superintendent.

"We have made available e-Aushadhi for medication management and e-Upakaran for equipment management. All eligible should take a booster dose as COVID cases are increasing," urged Harish Rao.

"The centre has failed in the distribution of vaccines. When writing a letter to increase the stock to the centre, there was no response," he added.

According to the Health Minister C-section delivery for childbirth has decreased in the state.

"C-section delivery rate has decreased in the state. If it was 62 per cent in August 2021, it has decreased to 56 per cent in July this year. Due to the KCR kit, many measures taken by the government and deliveries in government hospitals have increased significantly. The birth rate, which was 30 per cent when Telangana was formed, has increased significantly and has now reached 66.8 per cent," said Rao.

"We have reduced the c-section rate from 47.24 per cent to 45.92 per cent in government hospitals. We have reduced from 80.98 per cent to 78.86 per cent in private. CM KCR has spent Rs 400 crores for setting up MCH and providing facilities to increase deliveries in government hospitals," he added.

For the welfare of women, as per the orders of CM KCR, from next month KCR nutrition kit will be given as part of the Bathukamma gift.

"We are giving this kit in nine districts where anaemia is most affected-- Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool, Vikarabad. So during the pregnancy, they will be given a nutrition kit and after delivery KCR kit will be given," said Harish Rao.

"Its aim is to reduce anaemia and increase the haemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, minerals and vitamins through nutrition. Each kit costs around Rs 2000. It is given twice," added Harish Rao, Health and Finance minister of Telangana. (ANI)

