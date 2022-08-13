Noida, Aug 13: Noida Police on Saturday arrested a woman for thrashing an e-rickshaw driver in full public view, a video of which has gone viral on social media.
The accused woman has been identified as Kiran Singh, a resident of Noida and a native of Agra.
A police official told IANS that the incident followed a minor accident between the e-rickshaw and a Wagon car which was being driven by Singh. Noida Shocker: Woman Slaps E-Rickshaw Driver 17 Times After He Hits The Side of Her Car (Watch Video).
"The woman got out of the car and slapped the e-rickshaw driver multiple times," the official said.
Watch video:
नोएडा: गाड़ी में साइड लगने पर महिला ने ई-रिक्शा चालक जड़े 17 थप्पड़@JagranNews pic.twitter.com/1U99pqZumK
— Abhishek Tiwari (@abhishe_tiwary) August 13, 2022
In the viral video, the accused woman could be seen slapping the e-rickshaw driver at least 17 times in just 90 seconds.
The woman could be seen holding the e-rickshaw driver by his collar and showing him the bruises on her car.
The police have arrested the woman after filing a case against her.
