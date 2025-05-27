Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday asked officials to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 cases and educate people on the precautions to be followed.

One COVID-19 case has been reported in Telangana recently, as per official data.

The minister, who held a meeting on the COVID-19 situation with health officials, heads of scientific institutions and other experts based in the city, instructed them to also keep a watch on respiratory illnesses and vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

During the meeting, the experts said, quoting available data and ongoing research, that the COVID-19 situation is under control and does not pose any significant public health threat at this juncture, according to a release from the health minister's office.

Though sporadic rise in cases has been reported in some countries, hospitalisation rates remain negligible, they said.

It was emphasised that individuals with comorbidities or compromised immunity should exercise due caution, while there is no cause for general alarm among the public, the release said.

The experts also said India has largely achieved herd immunity which is contributing to the stabilisation of the situation.

