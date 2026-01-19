Mulugu (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Telangana Ministers, Adluri Laxman Kumar (Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare and Minorities Welfare), Konda Surekha (Forest, Environment and Endowments), and Ponnam Prabhakar Goud (Transport and BC Welfare) addressed the media on the recent state Cabinet meeting held in connection with the historic Medaram Jatara.

The ministers stated that the Cabinet meeting was conducted at the sacred tribal site to underline that the Telangana government is a "people's government and a government of the poor." They emphasised that the state government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has taken unprecedented steps by holding a Cabinet meeting at a tribal religious site for the first time in the state's history.

They said that the Cabinet discussed multiple developmental initiatives related to Medaram Jatara, including large-scale infrastructure development, temple development, and reconstruction works with investments worth several crores of rupees. The ministers highlighted that the Chief Minister personally inaugurated key projects and ensured the holistic development of the tribal region.

The ministers further stated that the government is committed to the welfare of tribal communities and respects their traditions and deities. They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the entire Cabinet for prioritising tribal issues and ensuring inclusive governance. They also reiterated that details of the Cabinet agenda cannot be disclosed publicly.

Speaking to ANI in Mulugu, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said, "Sammakka Saralamma are revered deities of the tribal people, and the entire government and cabinet are working for the success of their Yatra, Medaram Jatara. This is a government for the poor and the common people."

"Sammakka Saralamma are deities of the tribal people. Their 'Yatra' has been ongoing for the last 800 years. But no one thought of its development before. This year, a decision has been taken to organise Medaram Jatara at a total cost of Rs 251 crores, which has been sanctioned," said Minister Konda Surekha.

Furthermore, State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Sammakka Sarakka is considered a historical tribal deity. A grand festival has been held here for years, similar to the Kumbh Mela. Millions of people attend. This is the first time that a Cabinet meeting has been held outside of Hyderabad. This is the first time we have held a cabinet meeting outside of Hyderabad for the darshan of the Sammakka Sarakka idols."

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Cabinet has decided to conduct municipal elections at the earliest and directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements by February.

The decision came after a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Madaram in Mulugu district on January 18, according to highlights of the meeting shared by Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the State, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired. The Cabinet noted that the reservation process has already been completed as per the Dedicated Commission's report.

As Ramzan and Maha Shivaratri festivals fall in February, officials were instructed to prepare the election schedule in a manner that ensures the electoral process is carried out smoothly without causing inconvenience to the public. (ANI)

