Kozhikode, January 19: A 35-year-old man in Kerala’s Kozhikode district was found dead by suicide on Sunday after a video accusing him of misbehavior on a public bus went viral on social media. The deceased, identified as U. Deepak, took the extreme step after a woman passenger recorded and shared a clip alleging he had sexually harassed her during a commute. While the video sparked widespread online outrage, Deepak’s family has vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and the primary catalyst for his death.

The controversy began late last week when a woman posted a video on social media platforms claiming that a man sitting behind her on a private bus had behaved inappropriately. The footage showed Deepak’s face clearly, and the woman’s accompanying narrative led to the post being shared thousands of times across Kerala. In the wake of the viral post, Deepak reportedly faced intense social media shaming and local scrutiny. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

According to local sources, the psychological pressure of the public accusations led him to end his life at his residence in Peruvannamuzhi. Deepak’s family has since come forward to defend his reputation, stating that the accusations were a complete fabrication. They claim that the bus was crowded and that any physical contact was accidental and due to the movement of the vehicle, rather than intentional harassment. His relatives have expressed deep distress over the "trial by social media" that occurred before any legal investigation could take place. They argue that the viral nature of the video denied Deepak the opportunity to explain his side of the story, leading to a "digital lynching" that he could not withstand.

The Kozhikode police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances leading to the suicide. While the woman had initially posted the video to raise awareness about her experience, the focus of the investigation has now shifted to determine if the public shaming crossed legal boundaries or if there was any merit to the initial claim. Authorities have noted that while social media is often used to highlight genuine grievances, the lack of due process can lead to irreversible consequences. The police are expected to examine the bus's CCTV footage, if available, and record statements from other passengers who were present during the journey. Maharashtra Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Being ‘Insulted’ by Teacher in Amravati.

This incident has reignited a national debate in India regarding the ethics of "call-out culture" and the impact of viral videos on the right to a fair trial. Legal experts have frequently warned against the dangers of public trials on digital platforms, where individuals are often pronounced guilty by the public before law enforcement can intervene. In Kerala, similar past incidents have led to calls for stricter regulations on sharing identifying information of accused individuals to prevent such tragic outcomes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

