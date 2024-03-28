Mahabubnagar, March 28: Polling for Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency was held on Thursday. The bypoll comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which will be held in Telangana on May 13. Manne Jeevan Reddy of the Congress who has been pitted against N Naveen Kumar Reddy of BRS has expressed confidence in his party's win.

"Mahbubnagar local body MLC election polling has been ongoing today. More or less 40 to 50 per cent polling has been done. Personally, I have inspected three polling stations. It has been very enthusiastic for the voters to vote for Congress because of the recent change in the government," Reddy said at noon today. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: For First Time Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Family Stays Away From Polls

He further said that there have been a lot of joinings in the Congress party in the past few months and that the party is pretty confident that the Congress will sweep victory by a large margin. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, who joined the Congress just ahead of the Assembly poll and contested and won on the party ticket from Kalwakurthy constituency. LS Polls: BJP Leaders, Candidates Hold Pre-election Meeting in Hyderabad

He submitted his resignation as the MLC after the Legislative Assembly elections. The results for the MLC polls will be declared on April 2. The Mahabubnagar local authority constituency covers the erstwhile district of Mahabubnagar and parts of Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. In the previous municipal and panchayat elections, the BRS secured a majority of the local bodies. However, during the November 2023 assembly elections, Congress won 12 out of 14 seats in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. The BRS won the Gadwal and Alampur seats.

