Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): A meeting of BJP state office bearers and parliamentary candidates was held on Sunday at Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, the BJP State Office in Nampally, Hyderabad.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, and BJP National General Secretary and State Incharge Sunil Bansal were among those who attended the meeting. Other leaders and candidates who are set to contest the forthcoming elections also participated. While speaking to ANI after the meeting, BJP National Vice President DK Aruna stated that with the election dates announced and public sentiment favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is actively preparing to ensure a large voter turnout.

Aruna revealed that a roadmap has been created to engage with the public and beneficiaries of central government schemes.

She added that there is a strong sentiment among the public to elect PM Modi for a third term.

"Since the dates for the election have been announced and all people are ready to vote for PM Modi, to bring people to the booth in large numbers, the preparations are going on. We have made a roadmap for the same to meet the people and the beneficiaries of central government schemes... All people, be they young or old, are saying that we have to bring PM Modi for the third term," she said.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. while the BJP managed to secure 4 seats and the INC managed to get 3 seats. However, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was limited to only one seat.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came out on top, securing 11 of the 17 parliamentary seats. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Indian National Congress (INC) each managed to win a single seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

