Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited Military College of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Friday.

He was briefed by the Commandant, Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, about the training activities at the institution.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Marketing Head, DNA Event Management Firm Staffers Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 19 After Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He interacted with the soldiers and visited the new Drone Training Lab, "Drone Alaya", and discussed ways and means to develop indigenous anti-drone systems to prevent Kamikaze attacks.

He witnessed the new projects of staff on radars in super high-altitude areas and appreciated the work of EME technicians in Operation Sindoor and MCEME's initiatives in promoting Atmanirbharta in defence technologies along with MSMEs & Startups.

Also Read | RSS Working To Preserve Religious, Cultural and Social Heritage of Country, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also planted a tree on MCEME's premises.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited Ordnance Factory Medak in Telangana.

Seth was received by Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, in the presence of Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director/Operations.

As per a release, Sanjay Seth inspected the production facilities and enquired about the production schedules. The Union Minister was shown all the products manufactured at OF Medak. He appreciated and expressed satisfaction at the preparedness of the factory. Along with Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament, Medak took a tank ride. Both the dignitaries planted saplings to mark World Environment Day. The representatives of the Unions and Associations submitted a memorandum to the MoS.

Later, the Minister was given a presentation by the team of the Ordnance Factory, Medak.

Sanjay Seth assured to resolve the issues pertaining to AVNL and he also exhorted CMD/AVNL to focus on diversification of the products and thrust to be given on R&D to ensure self-sustenance of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL). The visit ended successfully on a positive note.

Earlier, Sanjay Seth announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by three lakh cadets across the country.

Several states have already agreed to support this plan and have committed to fast-tracking the necessary training infrastructure, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"He also announced the planned expansion of NCC by Three lakh cadets across the country with several States already extending their concurrence and committing to fast-track the necessary training infrastructure," the MoD statement read.

"National Cadet Corps (NCC) is an organisation that instils the feeling of nationalism, service... PM Modi has resolved that the number of cadets in the NCC should be between 17-20 lakhs... All the states positively contribute to it and we will achieve the target shortly..." Seth said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)