India News | Telangana: Police Seize 41 Vehicles, Illegal Liquor in Neredmet Cordon Operation

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a significant operation, the Rachakonda Police executed a cordon-and-search initiative in the Vinayak Nagar colony in Neredmet. This operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Malkajgiri Padmaja Reddy, who holds the rank of Indian Police Service (IPS).

According to the release, the operation, which lasted from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, involved 140 police personnel, including the AR team, traffic police, and a dog squad led by 'Lucky.'

During the operation, the police searched around 600 houses and seized 41 undocumented two-wheelers, 10 two-wheelers without proper number plates, and 20 litres of illegal liquor. The public's response was positive, with many residents appreciating the police's efforts and requesting similar searches in other areas of Vinayak Nagar.

According to a police official, "Last night, we conducted the Cordon and Search program under the supervision of DCP Malkajgiri Padmaja Reddy IPS from 6 pm to 8.30 pm at Vinayak Nagar colony in Neredmet PS limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate with 140 police personnel, including the AR team and the Traffic & Dog squad (Lucky). We searched about 600 houses and seized 41 undocumented two-wheelers.

10 Two-wheelers without proper number plates and 20 litres of illegal liquor were seized. The public appreciated this and requested more of this kind of search in other lanes of Vinayak Nagar and felt happy.

Awareness of the installation of CCTVs, NO Drugs, cybercrimes, and women-related crime was discussed with the local residents. The public appreciated the efforts of Rachakonda Police for the steps taken for their Safety. (ANI)

