Mumbai, June 20: The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to install high-security registration plates (HSRPs) to August 15, warning of stringent enforcement from the following day. This is the third extension since the HSRP compliance drive began in December 2024. The initial deadline of March 31 was first pushed to April-end, then to June 30.

According to the state transport department, of the 2.10 crore old vehicles eligible for HSRP installation, only 23 lakh have complied over the past six months. The initiative aims to curb vehicle theft and standardise vehicle identification. “Enforcement squads will begin action against non-compliant vehicles from August 16. However, those with valid HSRP appointments booked before August 15 will be exempt from penalties,” said the transport commissioner’s office. High-Security Registration Plates: Nearly 10 Lakh New Vehicles Hit Roads in Maharashtra in Last 5 Years Without Mandatory HSRPs, Say Officials.

HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra

Vehicle owners can book appointments through the official website at transport.maharashtra.gov.in. The department has partnered with three authorised vendors to install HSRPs statewide, following a protracted tender process.

Know How to Apply for HSRP Number Plate in Maharashtra

Visit the Maharashtra Transport Department's website at transport.maharashtra.gov.in.

From the top menu, click on the HSRP option.

Next, select the "HSRP Online Book" and choose your RTO office.

Make sure to fill in all the required details accurately.

The HSRP mandate originally applied to new vehicles from April 1, 2019. An internal review revealed that while 1.05 crore out of 1.15 crore post-2019 vehicles are compliant, nearly 10 lakh continue to ply without the required plates. HSRP Number Plate Deadline in Maharashtra: Last Day for High-Security Registration Plates Extended to June 30, Non-Compliance To Attract INR 1,000 Fine.

Owners can select any authorised HSRP fitment centre across Maharashtra, irrespective of the original registration RTO, ensuring flexibility in compliance.

