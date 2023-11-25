Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that "RSS people have come from Delhi and are working for the Congress" in Telangana.

Owaisi said this while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad's Nampally assembly constituency on Friday for the party candidate Majeed Hussain.

Also Read | Amazon: EU Workers Stage Strikes to ‘Make Amazon Pay’.

"To ensure AIMIM candidate Majeed Hussain doesn't win in this election, RSS people have come from Delhi and are working for the Congress party. They (RSS) have decided that they will support the Congress candidate openly and the BJP's candidate is sitting in his home," claimed Owaisi.

Owaisi further said that both BJP and Congress didn't like it when he "exposed" that the Triple Talaq law would be used "against Muslim women."

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Campaigning Ends, Polling in 199 Seats to Begin at 7 AM.

Earlier, a case had been registered against Owaisi's brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi for allegedly threatening a police officer in Hyderabad.

Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday threatened a police inspector who asked him to follow the Model Code of Conduct in place for the assembly polls in the state.

Akbaruddin threatened the policeman after he was asked to stop his speech. The AIMIM leader, who was addressing a campaign in Hyderabad's Lalitabagh, asked the policeman to "leave" the venue.

"Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there's lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I'll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you'll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I'm saying they come like this to weaken us," Akbaruddin said.

In this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi also defended the remarks of his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and said that the official should not have intervened as "five minutes" were left for the campaign time to be over for the day. Asaduddin Owaisi said the campaign by candidates is allowed till 10 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)