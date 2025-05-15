Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): A private travel bus caught fire on Thursday morning while it was moving through the Medchal police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 AM. A fire vehicle reached the spot promptly and managed to bring the flames under control. No injuries or casualties were reported.

"There were no casualties reported in this fire, and the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit," a police official said.

Further investigation is underway to confirm the exact reason behind the fire.

In a separate incident which took place earlier today in morning, a massive fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Delhi's Pitampura.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, 11 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire, which broke out in the college library, was brought under control around 9:40 AM. (ANI)

