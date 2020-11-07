Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): As many as 1,607 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

With these cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,48,891 including 1,372 deaths, and 19,936 active cases.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on LoC in Poonch District.

Meanwhile, 937 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery tally to 2,27,583 in Telangana.

A total of 17,134 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

Also Read | People’s Liberation Army of China Facing ‘Unanticipated Consequences’ for its Misadventure in Ladakh, Says Bipin Rawat.

With 50,357 new COVID1-9 infections, India's total cases surged to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, the toll has mounted to 1,25,562. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)