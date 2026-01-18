Khammam (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of foreign language skills for students to compete in a globalised world and announced that the state government will develop facilities to teach Japanese, Korean and German languages to nursing students aspiring for overseas employment.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), interacting with students of a nursing college in Khammam on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that there is a high demand for nurses in countries such as Japan, South Korea and Germany. He said the state government would provide dedicated teaching facilities in Japanese, German and Korean to help nursing students access global job opportunities.

CM Reddy said that during his recent foreign visit, many people praised the services of Indian nurses, particularly those from Telangana. He added that students from Yedulapuram nursing colleges would also be included under the proposed foreign language training initiative.

Highlighting the government's focus on healthcare and education, Revanth Reddy said doctors are next to God and expressed confidence that nurses from Telangana would further enhance the state's prestige worldwide through their professional excellence.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also held a "Civil Military Liaison Conference" on Thursday in Hyderabad to discuss issues related to coordination between the state government and the armed forces.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has requested Army officials to appoint special officers to resolve pending issues, mainly related to land allotment and the sanction of Sainik Schools, through continuous deliberations.

"Stating that the state government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the Army to strengthen the national security, the CM said the government already allocated 3,000 acres to establish a low-frequency Navy radar station in Vikarabad. Further, the Chief Minister stressed that the pending issues should be resolved through continuous deliberations and requested to appoint special officers," the CMO said.

The conference focused on strengthening cooperation between civil administration and defence establishments in Telangana, particularly in addressing long-pending matters through structured engagement and coordination.

Officials said the Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to supporting defence infrastructure and national security-related projects, while also ensuring that administrative bottlenecks are addressed in a time-bound manner.

The dual announcements on enhancing global employment prospects for nursing students through foreign language training and on deepening civil-military coordination reflect the Telangana government's broader focus on human resource development, healthcare, education, and national security cooperation, officials added. (ANI)

