Mumbai, January 18: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 44-hour water cut in Mumbai, beginning 8 am on Monday, January 20, as part of critical infrastructure upgrade and repair work. Water supply is expected to be restored by 4 am on Wednesday, January 22, though pressure normalization may take additional time.

Why the Water Cut Is Necessary

According to civic officials, the shutdown is required to connect a new 1,500 mm diameter water main at the Veravali Reservoir, a key project aimed at improving long-term water distribution. In parallel, the BMC will carry out urgent repairs on the Tansa South main pipeline in the Powai area, where a major leak has been detected. Authorities say delaying the repair could risk an unplanned pipeline burst and longer disruptions. Indore Water Crisis: ‘Not Here To Play Politics, Only Share the Grief’, Says Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

Wards and Areas Affected

The water cut will impact five administrative wards:

• K East & S Ward: Several localities will face a complete suspension of water supply during the 44-hour period.

• G North & N Ward: Residents should expect low-pressure water supply and intermittent disruptions.

• H East Ward: Parts of Bandra East and Santacruz East will see changes in regular supply timings.

High-rise buildings and areas at the tail end of the supply network are likely to be the most affected.

Advisory for Residents

The BMC has urged citizens to store adequate water by Sunday, January 19, and to use water judiciously during and after restoration. While water tankers will be deployed, priority will be given to hospitals and essential services, and availability for residential areas may be limited. Indore Water Crisis: Residents of Bakery Gali Claim Using Contaminated, Insect-Infested Water.

Civic officials added that these works are part of ongoing efforts to modernize Mumbai’s aging water network and reduce water losses, promising more stable supply in the long run.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).