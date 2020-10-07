Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested a 19-year-old accused from Telangana with 42 kg cannabis (Ganja) valued at Rs 8,50,000, said an official on Tuesday.

According to the official, the accused was arrested from Bandra west area of Mumbai where he regularly comes to sell illegal psychotropic substances.

The accused identified as Taj Sheikh has been arrested under sections 8(c) and 20 (c) of the NDPS Act. More details are awaited. (ANI)

