New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi witnessed a chill with minimum temperatures dropping to 4.5°C on Thursday, while maximum temperatures reached 23°C, according to IMD.

Delhi is expected to experience a clear sky with cold conditions. The smog is likely to decrease by this evening with northwest winds under 8 kmph, increasing to 16 kmph in the afternoon.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Poor' Again in National Capital, GRAP-4 Restrictions Relaxed.

Safdarjung recorded 4.5°C minimum and Palam recorded 6.0°C minimum and 20°C maximum, Lodhi Road 5°C minimum and 23°C maximum, and Ayanagar 3.8°C minimum and 22.4°C maximum. A thin fog layer covered the city.

A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi this morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 4°C, as per IMD.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Nikita Singhania Accused Estranged Husband of Harassment, Abuse in Police Complaint; Said He Treated the Husband-Wife Relationship 'Like a Beast'.

People took refuge at a night shelter as temperature dips in Delhi.

Cold wave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets across Rajasthan (Dec 12-16), Punjab (Dec 12-16), Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (Dec 12-16), Saurashtra & Kutch (Dec 12), Delhi (Dec 12-13), and Jammu-Kashmir regions (Dec 13-16).

https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/all_india_forcast_bulletin.php

Similarly, Mumbai saw moderate air quality with a smog layer reported in several areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in night and morning hours.

As temperatures fall below freezing, the cold wave continues to spread across the Kashmir Valley, affecting regular activities. Temperatures hit -3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Cold wave has also gripped North Indian hill town Shimla and its surrounding regions following a fresh spell of snowfall. The icy conditions have created difficulties for residents, impacting their daily routines.

Meanwhile, a Cold wave has also gripped North Indian hill town Shimla and its surrounding regions following a fresh spell of snowfall. The icy conditions have created difficulties for residents, impacting their daily routines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)