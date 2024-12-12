New Delhi, December 12: Delhi's air quality has once again taken a turn for the worse, dropping to "poor" at 7 am today, December 12. This decline follows a moderate air quality reading, on average, over the past 24 hours, with a reading taken at 4 pm on December 11.

Unfortunately, Delhi has been grappling with severe air pollution for the past month. The average air quality of Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) AQI index was 259 and has been categorised as 'poor'. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Agrees To Relax GRAP-4 Restrictions, Says Can’t Go Below GRAP-2 at This Stage.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality levels were recorded at 274 in Punjabi Bagh, 282 in Rohini, and 289 in RK Puram. Other areas such as Major Dhyan Chand Station reported an AQI of 245, Najafgarh recorded 224, Nehru Nagar had 310, and North Campus, DU, had 206.

Delhi's Air Quality improved to moderate at 4pm on Wednesday after it remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the stringent GRAP Stage IV and III restrictions in Delhi-NCR, following the Supreme Court's permission to relax these restrictions to GRAP Stage II. This decision comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR showed significant improvement, with the average AQI reading dropping to 165, categorized as 'moderate'. Delhi Air Pollution: No Relaxation on GRAP-IV Till Thursday, Supreme Court Calls Chief Secretaries Over Failure to Compensate Construction Workers.

As a result, several restrictions imposed under Stage 4 have been lifted, including the ban on diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles (BS-IV or below) registered in Delhi, except those carrying essential goods. However, restrictions under GRAP Stage II will remain in force, including a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries.

The CAQM will continue to monitor the air quality and may reinstate stricter measures if the AQI levels deteriorate. Citizens are advised to strictly adhere to the citizen charter and take necessary precautions to minimize pollution.

