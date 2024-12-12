Mumbai, December 12: Days after Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash died by suicide, the details of the complaint filed by estranged wife Nikita Singhania in 2022 have emerged. In her police complaint, Nikita Singhania accused Atul Subhash of harassment and abuse over dowry. Singhania alleged that Atul treated the husband-wife relationship "like a beast".

Atul Subhash died by suicide, leaving behind a 24-page note addressing allegations of harassment and money demands made by his wife, Nikita Singhania. While the outcry over the Bengaluru suicide case continues, details emerged of a complaint filed by Singhania in 2022. Atul Subhash’s Suicide Case: Victim’s Family Demands Justice, Strict Action Against Harassers.

What Nikita Singhania Said in a Complaint Against Atul Subhash?

Singhania's complaint, lodged in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where her family resides, accused Subhash, his brother, and their parents of harassment and assault for dowry. She claimed that her husband's family demanded an additional INR 10 lakh, which led to her father's stroke and subsequent death. The complaint included charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

'Atul Subhash Treated Husband-Wife Relationship Like a Beast', Says Nikita Singhania

According to the complaint, Singhania alleged that her husband treated their relationship "like a beast" and transferred her entire salary to his account by threatening her. She also accused him of physical abuse after consuming alcohol, and his family's demand for dowry contributed to her father suffering a stroke and dying. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: UP's Techie's Brother Bikas Modi Compares Him With Bhagat Singh, Says 'Mere Bhai Ne Jaan De Ke Ye System Ko Jagane Ki Koshish Ki' (Watch Video).

Atul Subhash Leaves Behind 24-Page Suicide Note

In his suicide note, Subhash refuted these allegations, calling the dowry demand "laughable" given his substantial earnings as an Artificial Intelligence professional. He questioned why someone with his income would demand ₹10 lakh. Subhash also challenged the lack of evidence for the physical abuse claims, noting that no photos or witnesses were presented.

Regarding the death of Singhania's father, Subhash described it as a "poor Bollywood plot," asserting that her father had been undergoing treatment for diabetes and heart disease for a decade and had been given a few months to live by doctors.

4 Booked in Atul Subhash Suicide Case

Following Subhash's death, Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania have been charged with abetment of suicide. Subhash's note indicated that he took his life due to the false cases filed against him and his family and the financial demands for maintenance.

"The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more I and my family will be harassed and extorted, and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers," Subhash wrote. "Now, with me gone, there won't be any money and there won't be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother."

