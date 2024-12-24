Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police arrested ten Bangladeshi nationals, including eight women and two men, for staying in India illegally without documents, an official said on Tuesday.

The action followed the raids conducted by the crime branch's anti-human trafficking unit over the weekend in Vashi and Kharghar areas.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Bangladeshi men typically work as labourers while women work as domestic helps.

An official said the arrested Bangladeshi men and women have been residing in India illegally since 2023. They failed to produce any proof of Indian citizenship or travel documents.

"Some of them have been residing in India illegally for years," the official added.

A case has been registered at Kharghar police station under relevant sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

