Bijbehara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA (Ikhwan) and was on leave from March 22 for 40 days.

He was a resident of Bijbehara area of the Valley and was killed by an unidentified terrorist around 4.50 pm, army sources said. (ANI)

