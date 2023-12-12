Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana on Tuesday made key transfers and postings of several senior IPS officers, including the commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda here.

The government posted Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy as Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad in place of incumbent Sandeep Shandilya.

Shandilya was posted as Director, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad.

G Sudheer Babu was posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, replacing Devendra Singh Chauhan.

Avinash Mohanty was posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad in place of M Stephen Raveendra.

On transfer, Devendra Singh Chauhan and Stephen Raveendra were directed to report to the office of DGP.

