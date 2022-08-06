Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Telangana Minister for Industries and TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre reduce GST (goods and services tax) on textiles and do away with the tax on handlooms, among others, to help weavers and the sector.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Mother Arrested for Killing Adopted Son in Bagalkot.

Rama Rao has written a letter to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on various issues concerning the handlooms and textiles sector, a release from the office of the State Minister said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appears Before Court in Two-Year-Old Rioting Case.

Alleging that the Centre has not done anything for the sector in Telangana, KTR accused the NDA government at the Centre of not extending any financial help to the textile industry.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's disdain for the textile sector, which provides employment to the largest number of people in the country after agriculture, is unfortunate.

“The Central government has not provided any additional financial assistance to the State's textile and handloom workers. Instead of giving false statements about the Centre's help to Telangana textile and the handloom sector, the Prime Minister and the other Central Ministers should sincerely try to extend help to the weavers of the State,” the letter quoted KTR as saying.

He sought establishment of 15 block-level handloom clusters in Telangana under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) besides establishing Handloom Export Promotion Council and a National Textile Research Institute here and setting up Institute of Handloom Technology, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)