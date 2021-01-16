Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A family in Thane in Maharashtra chose a novel path by opting for a traditional celebration of 'haldi kumkum' by inviting transgenders to give a message of inclusiveness to society.

The Mhatre family laid down a warm welcome for the invitees at their Khopri home on Friday, with one of them stating that they had earlier invited transgenders for a marriage function in the household.

The celebration, replete with traditional ingredients like turmeric, vermilion, sesame seeds, 'puran poli' and garlands, was the brainchild of local journalist Pragya Mhatre.

'Haldi kumkum' is an event where married women exchange turmeric and vermilion in order to wish their husbands long lives.

