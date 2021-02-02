Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A health camp organised by the traffic police in Thane found that 74.44 per cent drivers examined had optical issues, while the figure was 99 out of 133 police and civic staff subjected to eye and audiometry tests, an official said on Tuesday.

Among the 133 police and civic staff, including those from Thane municipal transport undertaking, 99 had eye issues, 18 had allergies, 11 suffered from cataract and six were found with retinal anomalies, an official said.

He said 100 policemen and 10 autorickshaw drivers also donated blood during the camp.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)