Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) As many as 114 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,31,578, a health official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: Dry, Cloudy Weather Expected For Next 24 Hours.

These new cases were reported on Monday. The district currently has 2,037 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the toll in Thane to 11,915, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Takes to Street With ‘Pothole Yatra’ Against BMC in Mulund, Netizens Too Join With #Pothole Photos.

The recovery count in the district has reached 7,17,447, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)