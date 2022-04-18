Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) With the addition of 15 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,892, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | China Reports 2,723 New Local COVID-19 Cases.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Over 470 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed During Special Operation, Says Russian Defense Ministry.

With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,605 while the death toll is 3,407 an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)