Mangaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old Yakshagana (traditonal theatre) artiste allegedly died by suicide near Kateel in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday, police sources said.

Shambhu Kumar hanged himself in his house, the sources said. Financial crisis is suspected to be the reason behind the extreme step, they said.

He was working in Kateel, Bappanadu and Puttur Melas and also managed the Chikka Mela of the Umamaheshwari Temple of Hoige Gudde near Haleyangady.

