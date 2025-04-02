Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): After the purported letter issued in the name of banned outlawed organisation Community Party of India (Maoist) central committee expressing peace talk and ceasefire, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of Home Department, said that neither the state government nor the government at centre want to fire a single bullet, but how discussion would be possible using terminology 'ceasefire' as there is no war-like situation in the state.

Speaking to media persons in the state capital Raipur on Wednesday, Sharma said, "In the letter, they (referring to naxal leaders) stated about declaring a ceasefire. But there is no war-like situation, so how is it possible to have a discussion using such terminology? Be it central or the state government, no one wanted to fire a single bullet, and this is why our rehabilitation policy has been implemented."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Businessman Kidnapped in Tilak Nagar, Probe Underway.

This letter was received ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bastar, and it is very important, said Sharma, elaborating that we will bring it to the attention of the Home Minister and discuss it as well.

Sharma further said that the Union Home Minister himself wants everything to end through talk and that everyone should return to the mainstream. The surrendered naxals are being given the benefits of rehabilitation policy, and the government is making efforts to organise their lives.

Also Read | Delhi: 2-Foot Snake Found Coiled Inside Office in Jhandewalan, Rescued, Released Into Wild.

"The rehabilitation policy is meant to bring surrendered naxals to the mainstream of the society, so peace talk with condition is not possible," said the Deputy CM.

The Deputy CM further said that if they want to discuss and talk, the government is ready a hundred times and asks them (referring to naxals) to take a call to decide which individual or committee to represent them in the talk.

Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation policy is the best in the country, he stated.

He added that if they are ready, the government is all set for the talk through mediums like WhatsApp, phone calls, video calls, or sending someone for a discussion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)