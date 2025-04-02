New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly kidnapped from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The victim, Sagar, runs a hotel on lease, he said, adding that an FIR was registered in the matter on Sunday.

"We are working on the case and help from the complainant is also being taken for any leads. They are being kept apprised about the efforts and status of the investigation," the officer said.

Sources in the police said that Sagar was kidnapped on March 26.

The local traders' association has announced a candle march from Subhash Nagar Chowk to Tilak Nagar Police Station.

