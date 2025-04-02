New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A two-foot snake was found coiled in a corner inside an office in Jhandewalan here, startling employees and prompting them to alert Wildlife SOS emergency rescue team.

The reptile, a non-venomous black-headed royal snake (Spalerosophis atriceps), was released back into its natural habitat by the rescue team, Wildlife SOS said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the snake was spotted inside the White Line Airways' office. CCTV footage showed the snake slithering into an office cabin, following which staff contacted the organisation.

Wildlife SOS is a non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating urban wildlife.

A trained rescuer from the organisation reached the spot and safely rescued the reptile in a specialised bag for observation. After conforming that the snake was healthy, it was released back into its natural wildlife, the statement said.

Wildlife SOS Co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence with wildlife.

“This rescue is a reminder that snakes can sometimes enter urban spaces in search of shelter or warmth. While this was an amusing incident, it highlights the need for responsible wildlife rescue efforts,” he said.

Co-founder and Secretary Geeta Seshamani said that many people fear snakes due to myths and misconceptions, but they play a vital role in the ecosystem.

“Our team ensures that such rescues are conducted safely for both the animal and the public,” she added.

She stressed the importance of public awareness regarding urban wildlife encounters and alsp appreciated citizens who report such incidents instead of handiling them on their own.

This helps ensure the safety of both people and animals, Seshamani said.

