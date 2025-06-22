Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 22 (ANI): DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan has criticised the Centre's silence on the Palestine issue, which he said is "wrong" accusing the Union Government of shifted its stance to garner support from Israel.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Elangovan said, "The Indian Government has supported Palestine earlier and approved it, now they are silent. The policy of the government should be the same, but now they want Israel's support, so they are supporting Israel. Earlier, they said that they approve of Palestine as a separate nation; now, they are silent on this issue, which is wrong..."

Previoulsy, India had abstained during voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) over the ceasefire in Gaza. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a permanent resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. A total of 149 countries voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza in the UNGA; meanwhile, 19 countries abstained and 12 nations voted against the resolution.

In the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday (June 21-22), the US and Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fardow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent. According to a CNN report, the US likely used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B "bunker buster" bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on the Fordow nuclear site, which is Iran's main location for uranium enrichment.

A US official also told CNN that a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow.In his first public remarks following the strikes, President Trump warned that further action could be taken if Tehran fails to agree to a satisfactory peace settlement.

Last week, India's Representative Office in Ramallah urged Indian nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures "in view of the current situation". It has also released a number which Indian nationals can contact in case of emergency."

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in. We remain at your disposal for any further guidance," India's Representative Office in Ramallah said in a post on X.

The advisory came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following Israel's strikes on Iran. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) had said Israel has launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. The spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, said the strikes were aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear programme and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel. (ANI)

