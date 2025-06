Chennai, June 22: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced scheduled power shutdowns in parts of South Chennai on Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and 24, 2025, for routine maintenance work. Power will be disrupted from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on both days. However, electricity may be restored earlier if the maintenance work concludes ahead of schedule.

Residents have been advised to plan their day in advance, especially for activities involving essential devices or online work. TANGEDCO has also recommended charging mobile phones and other electronics beforehand. The utility company assured that necessary measures are being taken to minimize inconvenience during the maintenance period. Chennai Power Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

Areas to Face Power Cut on June 23 (Monday):

Kadapperi: MES Road, GST Road, Gandhi Road, Ranganathapuram

Nehru Nagar: Jothi Nagar, Chitlapakkam 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Road, Ranganathan Street, Kannadhasan Street, Ayyasamy Street

Mumbai Water Cut in Coming Days? Collective Stock of 7 Lakes Drops Below 10%, BMC To Start Utilising Reserve Water From June 16. Tambaram: Service Road, Invicon Flat, TTK Nagar, Jerusalem Nagar, Church Road, Rathna Kumar Avenue, Marutham Flat, AS Rajan Nagar, GK Moopanar Avenue.

Areas to Face Power Cut on June 24 (Tuesday):

Madambakkam: Bala Garden, Jothy Nagar, Joy Nagar, Noothanchery Main Road, Kovilanchery to Agaram Main Road, Raj Paris Asiwarya Garden, Victorya Farm House, Bavani Nagar, Amman Nagar, Sharma Nagar

Erumbliyur: Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar Street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Vysar Street, Bharathamatha Street, Periyalwar Street, Anandha Nagar, Thirumizhai Street

Sembakkam: Velachery Main Road, Akila Heights, Ambedkar Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Pudhu Nagar, Durga Colony

Selaiyur: Shanthi Nikethan Colony Extension, Parvathy Nagar, Jothi Venkatachala Nagar, Prashanthi Colony, Balachandar Avenue, Brindhavan Nagar, Venkat Avenue, APN Nagar

TANGEDCO has urged residents in the affected areas to stay informed through official channels and cooperate during the scheduled outages. The maintenance is essential to ensure a stable and reliable power supply in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2025 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).