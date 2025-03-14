Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, today said that the government was planning to hike the water tariff by one paise per litre, according to the DK Shivakumar office statement.

"Water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014. In view of the losses, BWSSB has proposed a hike of 7-8 paise per litre. But I have told them 7-8 paise is too much. The government is contemplating a one paise hike per litre. We will discuss the same with MLAs from the city and take a decision," he said.

The DCM was replying to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, who urged the government to provide Cauvery water to houses quickly in view of the approaching summer.

"We had a difficult year last year. As many as 7000 borewells had dried up, and hence, the government had taken over private water tankers. We have executed the 5th stage of Cauvery, which provides water to 110 villages. March 22 is Water Conservation Day, and the government has decided to observe a month-long campaign to create awareness about water conservation," the DCM said.

"Builders have built large apartments, but none of them have paid deposits to the BWSSB. They have taken connections illegally. We have issued notices to them," he warned.

"The government will be taking over water tankers this summer too. The water tanker business has become a mafia. We have also decided to fill all the lakes with treated water in order to recharge the ground water. Cauvery 6th stage plan is also ready," he said.

"A lot of people are using drinking water to wash livestock and to water gardens. Many of them are covering the bare ground with concrete, which affects water absorption. We will take action on these things. The water conservation month will create awareness about all these things," he added.

Replying to BJP MLC Keshava Prasad, who raised the issue of compensation to those displaced by Alamatti dam and about objections raised by Maharashtra, the DCM said, "I am of the opinion that an all-party delegation must go to Delhi and urge the Centre to issue a Gazette notification on 3rd stage of Upper Krishna project," said the statement.

BJP MLC C T Ravi tried to pull DCM's leg by asking if there was some 'good news' behind his 'pleased look' today, especially after the dinner he hosted for the MLAs last night. "Pleasing people is equal to worshipping Shiva", the DCM quipped.

When MLC Ravi Kumar asked when he could expect the 'good news', he said, "I have been climbing up the ladder ever since 1984. I have actually climbed down a little due to your troubles. You sent me to Tihar jail, but you are not saying this."

When MLC Nagaraj Yadav drew attention to the delay in waste disposal, he said, "The media is indeed reporting this. Solid waste management has become a mafia. A tender was called in the past, but the vendors have collectively moved court, stopping all work. The court is not giving a judgment, too. Some MLAs are blackmailing us about garbage dumping pits, I don't want to take their names. They are demanding 800 crores for their constituencies. Garbage trucks have been parked in the Mahadevapura constituency for several days now, and it has become a big issue. We are planning to visit Indore to study their model. We have not called for a tender, but the Opposition is saying I have made Rs 15,000 crores," the statement said.

Replying to MLC T N Javarayi Gowda, who raised the issue of the shortage of pourakarmikas, he said, "Through a special campaign, we have recruited 5000 people for daily wage work. I will give you a detailed reply on Monday or Tuesday." (ANI)

